Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigates changes in clinical encounters due to falls before and after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: De-identified health record data from a large mid-western health system was used to examine the frequency of emergency department (ED) and inpatient (IP) encounters for falls by month among adults age 50+ (N = 485, 886 patients) using joinpoint regression analysis. Also, overall rates before and during the pandemic were compared using log-binomial models.



RESULTS: Fall rates increased following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic for IP encounters but not for ED encounters. There were no differences by age, gender, race, or nSES. Monthly IP fall rates increased by 0.68% per month both before and after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



CONCLUSION: Pandemics may occur in the future, and interventions are needed to prevent falls in older adults during the next public health emergency.

Language: en