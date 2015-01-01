|
Wiggins M. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
39033319
WHAT IS KNOWN ON THE SUBJECT?: Professional sexual misconduct is the name given to the phenomenon of healthcare providers crossing sexual boundaries with their patients. It is comprised of a range of behaviors from comments to unwanted touching and even rape. The exact incidence is unknown, but estimates have been made. These abuses are thought to be underreported. The applicable reporting processes are problematic. Trauma-informed care presupposes knowledge of various types of trauma, and this is one type. Traua-informed care places emphasis on healthcare systems and healthcare providers' avoidance of retraumatizing patients who disclose any type of trauma, including sexual violence.
