Abstract

Natural disasters have become more recurrent in the world. Thus, solutions must be addressed for fast and effective response for citizens. This paper proposed the concept of a lighthouse disaster centre for citizens by comparing Brazil and Poland's disaster relief logistics processes. Moreover, a systematic literature review showed that scholars do not address citizens' perspectives. This research gap was confirmed in the documental analysis of legislation in both countries. The lighthouse disaster centre is an effective way to include citizens in disaster relief strategies and procedures in the post-disaster humanitarian logistics context.