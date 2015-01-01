|
Pedneault A, Landon L. Vict. Offender 2024; 19(5): 799-822.
This study tests the effects of gender on perceptions of sexual assault in four ways: 1- perpetrator gender, 2- victim gender, 3- the dyadic interaction of perpetrator and victim gender, and 4- gender of the survey respondent. Specifically, we administered a factorial vignette survey to a state-based sample (N = 1,000). Each respondent rated two sexual assault vignettes by a coach, one involving a child and the other an adult. Experimental conditions were randomly assigned to each vignette, specifically perpetrator gender and victim gender. Survey respondent rated the perpetrator in each vignette on three dependent variables: 1- social distancing, 2- severity of punishment, and 3- recidivism risk. Mancova and random intercepts multilevel models were calculated to analyze the individual and interactive effects of gender on the dependent variables.
rape; sex offenders; Sexual assault; victims; women as offenders