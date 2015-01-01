SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kazemzadeh K, Pooyan Afghari A. Travel Behav. Soc. 2024; 36: e100781.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tbs.2024.100781

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Shared spaces for active mobility aim to offer safe and comfortable mobility for vulnerable road users by separating them from motorised vehicles. However, the distinct navigation characteristics of these users may increase the complexity of their interactions. The emergence of e-bikes which are faster and heavier than regular bikes has further increased this complexity. This study aims to shed light on the interdependency of e-bikes and pedestrians behaviours in shared spaces, and investigate how they influence each other's navigation. Through a controlled experiment in Lund, Sweden, data were collected on a total of 1520 trajectories of e-bike and pedestrians, their demographics and cycling experience. A simultaneous equation model was used to quantify the interactions between the participants.

RESULTS demonstrate significant correlations among variables, highlighting the model's capacity to effectively capturing the hypothesized interdependencies. The findings can inform the development of level-of-service indices and surrogate safety measures for shared spaces.

Keywords

Cyclists; Electric bikes; Interaction; Level of service; Pedestrians; Shared spaces; Vulnerable road users

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print