Abstract

In the UK, urban environments suffer disproportionately from pollution and community severance due to private vehicle use and related infrastructure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities implemented Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTN) to encourage active travel and improve urban residential environments. This research explored people's expectations and lived experience of two LTNs in Birmingham, a large city, providing insights for future schemes. Birmingham City Council held pre-LTN (July-November 2020) and post-LTN consultations (February-April 2021). A qualitative thematic analysis of respondents' responses explored thoughts on local transport issues, expectations, and lived experiences of LTNs. There were 3751 and 791 responses to pre- and post-LTN consultations. Most respondents were female local residents; with 45-54 years olds the most frequent responders. Overarching categories: (i) Pre-LTN transport concerns and proposed solutions; (ii) Anticipated and reported benefits from the LTN and (ii) Anticipated and reported disadvantages from the LTN. Cited benefits included reduced traffic and safety concerns, increased active transport and an improved sense of community. Disadvantages included frustration, inconvenience and great resentment between residents of roads with and without filters. Both support and opposition to LTNs was found. LTNs addressed some, but not all local traffic concerns. Feelings of discrimination were noted by residents of streets without filters; high street residents encountering displaced traffic and disabled car users. Piecemeal LTN implementation may undermine community cohesion. Networks of modal filters across neighbouring residential areas with measures addressing the interplay between residential, business, school and faith environments and additional measures supporting boundary roads may maximise LTN benefits.