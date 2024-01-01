Abstract

In today's sociopolitical climate (e.g., erasure of history, increase in anti-Asian violence, repeal of affirmative action), the fragility of minoritized alliances has become more prominently exposed. Cross-racial/ethnic solidarity work, which is broadly defined as joining a resistance through physical presence or activism against common oppression (Araiza, 2009), is an important response to this sociopolitical shift. Solidarity work between minoritized communities has ebbed and flowed throughout U.S. history with common goals and movements. However, solidarity work can be challenging because of the fractured alliances that have occurred within the historical context of racism and White supremacy. One initiative that is committed to action regarding this understudied area of cross-racial/ethnic solidarity is Dr. Kevin Cokley's Division 45 Presidential Task Force on Cross-Racial/Ethnic Solidarity: Toward Being an Accomplice. We developed a cross-racial/ethnic solidarity framework to explore historical and contemporary contexts (e.g., slavery/capitalism, genocide/colonialism, orientalism/war) that perpetuate "colonial splitting" among marginalized communities as well as mediating and moderating factors that can lead to either conflictual or coalitional cross-racial/ethnic tendencies. We hope that our working framework will provide a foundation for research, training, clinical, and community work toward an interdisciplinary approach to cross-racial/ethnic solidarity accompliceship. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

