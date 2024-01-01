Abstract

Psychology, like water, is not inherently toxic. However, historical and contemporary currents, particularly those pertaining to racism in the United States, have poisoned the field and caused harm to Black communities. As early-career scholars, the authors note both the importance of and challenges inherent in rectification, especially in light of the American Psychological Association's (APA) resolutions in 2021 aimed at addressing and redressing systemic racism within psychology and beyond. Through a primary focus on anti-Black racism and the use of an extended metaphor of water, we utilize personal reflection, interviews, and historical accounts to better understand how racism has impacted the field of psychology from within to better consider efforts to reduce its impact on the greater Black American community. We note how the APA was founded with and perpetuated racist scholarship and practice and consider the founding and subsequent resistance of the Association of Black Psychologists (ABPsi) as a cautionary tale to depict what can happen when the water becomes too toxic. We then seek to use this history of internal dynamics to better understand a superordinate goal, that is, how to extend antiracism efforts outward. We interviewed venerable Black psychologists and provided our own recommendations to consider what is necessary to support healing among Black communities impacted by racism. We conclude by acknowledging that although the waves of psychology can be consuming, terse, and painful, our ability to detoxify the water is possible with perspectives that cultivate deep pools of inquiry, mutual understanding, and action. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

