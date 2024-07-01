SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Frueh L, Sharma R, Sheffield PE, Clougherty JE. Ann. Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.anai.2024.07.016

PMID

39038705

Abstract

Over the past two decades, epidemiologic studies have identified significant associations between exposure to violence, as a psychosocial stressor, and the incidence or exacerbation of asthma. Across diverse populations, study designs, and measures of community violence, researchers have consistently identified adverse associations. In this review, the published epidemiologic evidence is summarized, with special attention to research published in the last five years and seminal papers. Hypothesized mechanisms for direct effects of violence exposure, and for how such exposure affects susceptibility to physical agents (e.g., air pollution, extreme temperature) are discussed. These include stress-related pathways, behavioral mechanisms, and epigenetic mechanisms. Finally, clinical implications and recommendations are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Violence; social determinants of health; Abbreviations; Acronyms; asthma; chronic social stress; ED; Emergency Department; psychosocial stress

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print