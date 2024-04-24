Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent research highlights disparities in access to nature and green space, a determinant of mental and physical health. The aim of this report is to describe the process of park auditing as an innovation in nursing education.



METHOD: Teams of baccalaureate nursing students used a practice guideline and park auditing tool to examine the amenities of recreational parks and green space in an urban metroplex in the southern United States.



RESULTS: Through data collection and analysis, nursing students captured key indicators of quality and accessibility of 50 urban parks. The findings form the basis for stakeholder recommendations for advocacy to ensure equitable access to green space.



CONCLUSION: Nursing students identified priorities for advocacy to promote park improvements through community-academic-practice partnerships designed to increase outdoor recreation and nature conservation among community members. These experiences reinforced the importance of advocacy with community stakeholders to cocreate strategies for equitable access to nature. [J Nurs Educ. 2024;63(X):XXX-XXX.].

Language: en