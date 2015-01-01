Abstract

Pediatricians have always seen the value of preventing health harms; this should be no less true for child maltreatment than for disease or unintentional injuries. Research continues to demonstrate that maltreatment can be prevented, underscoring the vital roles of both the family and society in healthy childhood development and the importance of strong, stable, nurturing relationships in preventing maltreatment and building the child's resilience to adversity. This clinical report elaborates the pediatrician's multitiered role in supporting relational health from infancy through adolescence, from universal interventions assessing for maltreatment risks and protective factors to targeted interventions addressing identified needs and building on strengths. When maltreatment has already occurred, interventions can prevent further victimization and mitigate long-term sequelae. Advice is provided on engaging community resources, including those that provide food, shelter, or financial support for families in need.

Language: en