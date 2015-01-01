Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are directly related to morbidity and mortality of older people. Multifactorial approaches that are individualised and based on fall risk factors are necessary. This study aims to verify the effects of a case management-based intervention on non-motor risk factors for falls in community-dwelling older people with a history of falls.



METHODS: The intervention applied a multidimensional assessment of risk factors for falls, a discussion about the identified risk factors, the preparation of an individualised plan with the participant, and the application, monitoring and review of the plan.



RESULTS: There was a significant interaction between groups and assessments only in the visuospatial domain (P = 0.031). After simple main effects analysis, differences between groups and assessments were not significant, although there was a tendency of worse visuospatial performance in the control group in the follow-up assessment (P = 0.099). There were no significant differences between groups or between assessments in other variables.



CONCLUSION: The intervention has the potential to maintain non-motor risk factors for falls in community-dwelling older people with a history of falls. However, more clinical trials are needed to prove its effects.

