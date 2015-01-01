|
Florido JVB, Caetano MJD, Janducci AL, Sossai MI, Dias ALO, Gramani-Say K, Ansai JH. Psychogeriatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39039430
BACKGROUND: Falls are directly related to morbidity and mortality of older people. Multifactorial approaches that are individualised and based on fall risk factors are necessary. This study aims to verify the effects of a case management-based intervention on non-motor risk factors for falls in community-dwelling older people with a history of falls.
cognition; accidental falls; aged; fall prevention; neuropsychological tests