|
Citation
|
Palacios MP, Patel SG, Martinez W, Reed DE, Liu KYE, Mercado A. Psychol. Trauma 2024; 16(Suppl 2): S330-S339.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39037859
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Exposure to migration-related traumatic events may increase the risk for immediate distress upon arrival and complex trauma following resettlement. Record numbers of Latinx immigrant youth are being held in detainment facilities at the border and around the country. However, little research examines the psychological sequelae of trauma among detained youth. Through addressing these gaps, this article can inform policies and best practices that adhere to human rights and foster acculturative adjustment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Adolescent; Emigrants and Immigrants/psychology; *Hispanic or Latino/psychology; Psychological Trauma/ethnology/psychology