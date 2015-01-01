|
Mansor S, Ziu N, Almissmary H, Alawami M, Bujazia A, Eltarhoni A. Turk. J. Surg. 2024; 40(1): 36-46.
39036010
OBJECTIVES: Gunshot injuries have become a significant problem globally. This study aimed to assess the differences between abdominal versus pelvic gunshot injuries in terms of postoperative outcomes to determine which type of injury is more lethal. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This was a cohort study carried out to compare patients who had abdominal versus pelvic gunshot injuries, to analyse the differences in the impact of the anatomical site of injury on morbidity, mortality, and disabilities in all patients who had been admitted to the hospital due to torso gunshot injuries from February 2011 to December 2018.
Gunshot; abdominal wound; pelvic wound; torso injury