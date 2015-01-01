Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Musculoskeletal injuries (MSKi) are the most common injury type experienced by first-responders and health care providers (HCPs), making them a significant threat to physical and mental well-being. Female reproductive health and injury history has been related to physical fitness in female members of the Canadian Armed Forces. This relationship has not been explored in Canadian protective services personnel (first-responders) or HCPs.



METHODS: Fifty-seven females employed as firefighters, paramedics, law enforcements, or HCPs completed a physical fitness protocol to assess the following: (1) muscular power (standing long jump and medicine ball throw), (2) muscular strength (4 repetition maximum (4RM) back squats and bench press), (3) muscular endurance (Biering-Sorenson test, single-leg wall sit, and push-ups), (4) flexibility (sit-and-reach), and (5) aerobic capacity (graded treadmill VO(2max) test). Spearman rho correlation analyses were applied to descriptive analysis, independent-samples t-test, one-way ANCOVA (adjusted by age), and chi-square test. Spearman rho correlation analyses were used to compare physical fitness results for female reproductive health history (e.g., parity status), previous MSKi, and physical activity behaviors (e.g., sports participation). A p value of <0.05 is considered significant.



RESULTS: History of childbirth, body composition, and exercise behaviors were related to physical fitness (i.e., standing long jump, Biering-Sorenson test, bench press, and back squat) in law enforcement, firefighting, paramedicine, and health care personnel.



CONCLUSIONS: Physical training programs aimed at supporting parous first-responders or HCPs should emphasize lower body power, lower body strength, and upper body strength.

Language: en