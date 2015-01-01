Abstract

Background Emergency department (ED)-based medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) has been shown to be effective in providing ease of access and successful treatment rates for patients with opioid use disorder (OUD). This study examined the social determinants of health (SDOH) of patients entering an ED-based MOUD program through individual and focus group surveys. SDOH may impact treatment retention for current and future patients.



METHODS A survey of all patients entering our MOUD program at two hospital-based EDs and two free-standing EDs was conducted from January to March 2022. Addiction care coordinators (ACCs) used standardized screening tools to enroll patients into the MOUD program, and trained research coordinators used a standardized form, using previously validated survey questions, to examine the role of SDOH. Focused group surveys were also collected. The survey measured patients' perspectives of the program and solicited feedback on SDOH and program barriers.



RESULTS Of the 60 OUD patients inducted into the ED-based MOUD program during our survey period, 19 (32%) participated in an individual or focus group interview. Of these, 16 patients (27%) completed all survey questions. The mean age was 42 years old, 94% identified as Caucasian, and 65% were males. Over 94% of subjects found the ACCs helpful in providing follow-up care. Nearly 40% experienced transportation and financial issues. The vast majority found the MOUD program beneficial in coping with withdrawal symptoms, dealing with their addiction, and supporting recovery.



CONCLUSION OUD patients found the ACCs and the MOUD program helpful for their transition to the treatment stage. The MOUD program can improve some patients' reluctance to engage with a healthcare system by addressing barriers related to transportation to appointments and financial issues.

