Journal Article

Citation

Manifold BM. Med. Sci. Law 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, British Academy of Forensic Sciences, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00258024241265060

PMID

39042922

Abstract

Many femicide cases are initially reported as missing persons to the police. Women who go missing have a greater risk of being a victim of homicide. This study explores the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and killing of women and girls in the Republic of Ireland from 1962 to 2023. A total of fifty-four cases were analysed, 52 cases were homicides. Most femicides occurred during 1990-1999 (n = 13; 24%) and 2000-2009 (n = 17; 32%). Twenty-five victims knew the offender and the leading cause of death was strangulation with 27 cases. Dumping/leaving the body on open ground with little or no concealment was the predominant method of disposal. The leading risk factors were the engagement of the victim in a fight or row before disappearance and domestic violence. The 'suicide narrative' should be treated with extreme caution in the disappearance of women.


Language: en

Keywords

risk factors; Ireland; concealment; disappearance; Femicide; missing persons

