Abstract

Bed bugs are pervasive global pests that have reemerged in the last 20 years as a significant public health concern, especially in densely populated urban areas. Beyond financial losses, expenses, inconvenience, and psychological distress, bed bug infestations often necessitate chemical management, posing poisoning risks to those with an infestation. The French Poison Control Centers recorded 1056 cases of exposure to bed bug insecticide products between 1999 and 2021. This study followed cases over 2007-2021, with a notable surge in reports of adverse reactions from 2016 onwards. Data revealed an increased recurrent misuse of insecticides, including substances banned or not approved for this use. Our findings underscore the growing public reliance on chemical insecticides for home bed bug management. With this is the concern of increased poisoning risks, and potential long-term health consequences from non-professional efforts by the public to manage bed bugs in their homes. This escalating trend emphasizes the need for safer and more sustainable pest management strategies in urban environments.

