Abstract

On the migration route from Western and Central Africa to Europe, aggression toward women's bodies has played a prominent role. In this study, we analyze this route as a continuum of violence and also study the interstices to confront it. Using a biographical narrative methodology, we analyze the narratives of 52 migrant women, through life stories or creative narrative workshops carried out in Mali, Morocco, and Spain. The results allow us to systematize the continuum of violence that the women report, understood as a pedagogy of cruelty but also the possible spaces to build a safe landscape.

Language: en