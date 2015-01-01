SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Antolínez Domínguez I, Jorge Barbuzano E. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241263107

PMID

39043124

Abstract

On the migration route from Western and Central Africa to Europe, aggression toward women's bodies has played a prominent role. In this study, we analyze this route as a continuum of violence and also study the interstices to confront it. Using a biographical narrative methodology, we analyze the narratives of 52 migrant women, through life stories or creative narrative workshops carried out in Mali, Morocco, and Spain. The results allow us to systematize the continuum of violence that the women report, understood as a pedagogy of cruelty but also the possible spaces to build a safe landscape.


Language: en

Keywords

gender; continuum of violence; creative narratives; regimes of mobility; resistance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print