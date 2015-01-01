Abstract

The lack of awareness and accessibility about the support organizations for preventing sexual violence and assisting victims hampers the effectiveness of the social safety net. A mobile application based on a connection to support agencies was developed and evaluated for usability. A group of 15 experts and a group of 30 users evaluated usability. The developed mobile application focused on "Emergency Report," "Support Agencies and Services," and "Counseling for Support." The strength of the application was acknowledged in providing easy-to-find, reliable, useful, and necessary information, highlighting the positive usability and applicability of the mobile support application for sexual violence victims.

