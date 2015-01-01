|
Citation
|
Thomas M, Martin E, Isobel S. Aust. J. Rural Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Association for Australian Rural Nurses; National Rural Health Alliance, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39046198
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To explore the experiences of clinician and management stakeholders involved in a rural/metropolitan collaborative mental health disaster response to the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires in the Snowy Valleys region of southern New South Wales (NSW), Australia. SETTING: A mental health and drug health service in the Snowy Valleys region of rural NSW in collaboration with a mental health service from metropolitan Sydney, NSW. PARTICIPANTS: Mental health clinicians and managers from a rural health district (n = 6) and a metropolitan health district (n = 8) involved in a collaborative disaster response to the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfire disaster in the Snowy Valleys region of southern NSW, Australia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
qualitative; mental health; trauma; bushfires; disaster response