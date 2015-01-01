Abstract

Electoral violence has become a recurring challenge in Africa, posing a significant threat to democracy, political stability, and human security. This paper explores the relationship between state security and electoral violence in the African context and draws valuable lessons for Ghana. The objectives of this study include investigating the causes and dynamics of electoral violence in Africa, analyzing the role of state security agencies in preventing and mitigating electoral violence, assessing lessons that Ghana could learn from other African countries' experiences, and proposing recommendations to enhance state security and prevent electoral violence in Ghana's Fourth Republic. The paper adopted an explanatory sequential mixed method design. The approach combined the quantitative data analysis and qualitative data collection through literature reviews, interviews, and focus group discussions. By identifying causes and dynamics of electoral violence, assessing the performance of state security agencies, and drawing lessons from successful strategies employed in other African countries. The aim of the study is to add to the existing literature the development of effective measures for ensuring peaceful and fair elections in Ghana. The results reveal a positive and direct relationship between electoral violence and democratization. Furthermore, the research discloses a positive and direct relationship between electoral violence and state security. Finally, the results reveal that state security has an intermediating effect between electoral violence and democratization. The research findings will inform policymakers, election officials, and relevant stakeholders in designing strategies to reduce electoral violence and promote democratic processes in Ghana and across the African continent. Based on these, the study recommends the provision of trusted security, a constitutional review, and an increment of trust in the electoral space.

