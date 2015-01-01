SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pasman EA, Khan MA, Kolasinski NT, Reeves PT. J. Pediatr. Gastroenterol. Nutr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1002/jpn3.12333

PMID

39045753

Abstract

A 2023 product recall has described the risk for morbidity and mortality for children ingesting water beads. We aimed to describe water bead exposure and management trends in the United States. We used the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) to identify water bead injuries from 2013 to 2023. Inclusion criteria were ages 0-17 years, diagnosis of ingested object/foreign body, and the narrative word(s) suggested water bead(s). NEISS supplied weights and variance variables to generate national estimates. There were 226 water bead injuries (66% ingestion). Children under age 2 years comprised 29% of injuries. Multiple water beads were involved in 56% of cases. There was a significant uptrend in water bead injury frequency after 2020. Sixteen (7%) cases required escalation of care. Water bead injuries are rising and appear to affect children of all ages. Children aged less than 5 years appear most vulnerable.


Language: en

Keywords

advocacy; endoscopy; foreign body; ingestion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print