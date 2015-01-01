Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There is limited research on the relationship between frailty status and falls in hip fractures in older participants. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between frailty and falls in older adults who had experienced a hip fracture.



METHODS: From June 2023 to January 2024, the study population comprised 253 hip fracture patients aged 60 years and over. They were admitted to the orthopedic department of a tertiary care hospital. We excluded participants with incomplete information. The 5-item FRAIL scale (Fatigue, Resistance, Ambulation, Illnesses, and Loss of Weight) was used to assess frailty status and the patient's self-reported falls. We analyzed the relationship between frailty and falls in older hip fracture patients using logistic regression models, subgroup analyses, and stratified analyses.



RESULTS: Finally, 174 older participants with hip fractures were identified in this study, where 155 (89.1%) had falls. Among 155 falls, 39 (78.0%) were in the robust group, 65 (91.5%) were in the pre-frail group, and 51 (96.2%) were in the frail group. An analysis revealed that among more than 60 years old hip fracture patients, each additional point in frailty score was significantly linked to a higher likelihood of experiencing a fall (OR: 1.97, 95%CI: 1.10-3.52, p < 0.05). While frailty appeared as a categorical variable, this association was stronger with an OR of 2.68 (95% CI: 0.71-10.21) in the pre-frailty group and 7.95 (95% CI: 1.11-57.08), compared to the robust group (p for trend < 0.005). In subgroup analyses, an interaction was observed between frailty and falling according to sex. In stratified analyses, the relationship between frailty status and fall significantly differed between the male and female groups (male OR: 1.49, 95% CI: 0.71 t-3.13; female OR: 7.54, 95% CI: 1.13 to 50.32, p for interaction = 0.043).



CONCLUSIONS: The study revealed a notable correlation between frailty and falls, with gender and frailty showing an interaction impact on the increased occurrence of falls. Therefore, further research across diverse disease populations is needed to explore the link between frailty status and falls. Large-scale prospective studies are necessary to clarify the causality of this relationship. CLINICAL TRIAL REGISTRATION: Chinese Clinical Trial Registry (ChiCTR2300073031).

