Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate individuals' disaster literacy levels, their thoughts on disaster management services, and related factors.



METHOD: The descriptive research was conducted with a total of 480 individuals between the ages of 18 and 60 living in a province in the first-degree earthquake zone in Turkey. The data were collected with the Disaster Literacy Scale and the Disaster Management Services Evaluation Form.



RESULTS: In this study, it was found that more than half of the participants had inadequate/moderate disaster literacy. The total disaster literacy score and all subscale scores were found to be higher in individuals who had an earthquake kit at home, had an emergency plan, and had received disaster-related training (p < .05). The majority of the participants found the services provided for disaster management inadequate or very inadequate.



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, it has been found that a significant portion of the society lacks the desired level of disaster literacy, and the services provided for disasters are deemed insufficient therefore, there is a need for multi-disciplinary national prevention programs to enhance disaster literacy and preparedness in the community, as well as urgently supporting policies to improve disaster-related services. Additionally, due to their comprehensive knowledge of the general structure of society, public health nurses need to play an active role in disaster preparedness and increasing disaster literacy levels.

Language: en