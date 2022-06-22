|
Tadesse G, Gashaw F, Amare Zeleke T, Fentahun S, Yitayih S. BJPsych Open 2024; 10(4): e132.
(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
39086297
BACKGROUND: People who are forced to leave home often experience emotional suffering and may be disproportionately subjected to risk factors for suicide. Although it is a grave concern for the global public health community, it has not been understood in Ethiopia. AIMS: This study aims to assess the prevalence and factors associated with suicidal ideation and attempts among war-affected internally displaced people in northwest Ethiopia, 2022.
Language: en
Suicide; suicidal ideation; Ethiopia; suicidal attempt; internally displaced people