Abstract

Victims of intentional violence in Germany are entitled to financial and medical-therapeutic compensation benefits according to the German Crime Victims Compensation Act and the Federal War Victims’ Relief Act, in order to mitigate the effects of the physical and psychological consequences of violence (1) and to restore their vocational and social participation and inclusion. The extent and amount of these benefits is determined on the basis of the extent of the consequences of impairment (Grad der Schädigungsfolgen, GdS). The GdS quantifies functional impairments in different areas of life resulting from the consequences of violence (range 10–100; a higher score means greater impairment; §30 para.1 Federal War Victims’ Relief Act). Victims of physical, psychological, or sexual violence at the hands of (former) partners or family members (domestic violence) are potentially more severely impaired than victims of such forms of violence in public spaces, but they tend to seek help later. Because of the physical closeness to the perpetrator, domestic violence is associated with earlier and multiple victimizations, an increased risk for psychological sequelae and claiming support is more complicated (2). A comparison study from the Netherlands found that victims of domestic violence were more likely to be female and reported more instances of rape, different forms of violence, and more severe physical violence than victims of violence in public spaces (3). Furthermore, applications for compensation benefits under the German Crime Victims Compensation Act from victims of domestic violence are made at a later date and are more likely to be rejected (4). More severe impairment in terms of different areas of participation is probable but has not been studied in a differentiated manner to date. In our data analysis we compared victims of domestic violence and victims of violence in public spaces as regards different characteristics, in order to determine specific needs for support. Recording impairment to participation after violent acts and the study of the factors of influence that affect such impairments is relevant because restoring the ability to participate by means of compensatory benefits is an objective of the German Crime Victims Compensation Act, and this is the only way in which empirically based starting points for targeted measures can be identified.

