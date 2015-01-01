Abstract

Glufosinate is a widely and increasingly used non-selective, broad-spectrum herbicide. Although cases of glufosinate poisoning are frequently reported, they are rarely documented in forensic case reports, particularly in fatal instances. The present study examined six cases of glufosinate poisoning, including a fatal case involving a 25-year-old female found deceased by the roadside, with an empty 1000 mL bottle labeled "glufosinate" by her side. Biological specimens such as plasma or cardiac blood, gastric contents, and liver tissues were collected for quantitative analysis of glufosinate levels using LC-MS/MS. In five cases of acute glufosinate poisoning, glufosinate plasma concentrations ranged from 0.62 to 3.92 μg/mL. In the fatal case, the concentrations of glufosinate in cardiac blood, gastric contents, and liver tissues were 8.41 μg/mL, 31.25 μg/mL, and 66.1 μg/g, respectively. The pathological autopsy concluded that the cause of death was acute cardio-respiratory failure due to glufosinate poisoning, characterized by multi-organ congestion without specific pathological findings. The toxicological data provided in this study aim to serve as a critical reference for future clinical treatment and forensic validation of glufosinate poisoning-related deaths.

