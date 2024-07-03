SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shih YH, Yang YP, Chao HC, Hsiao HT, Wang JJ. J. Gerontol. Nurs. 2024; 50(8): 46-56.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Healio)

DOI

10.3928/00989134-20240703-01

PMID

39088054

Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the effect of walking interventions on sleep quality of persons with dementia (PWD) and their caregivers (dyads), and how different companions affect results.

METHOD: Forty-five dyads were divided into three groups: a control group and two experimental groups (one with a care attendant, one with a family caregiver). The two experimental groups engaged in 120 minutes of walking per week for 24 weeks.

RESULTS: A significant improvement in sleep quality was observed among PWD in the family caregiver group (Wald χ(2) = 4.55, p = 0.033), whereas there was no improvement in the care attendant group. A slight improvement in sleep quality of family caregivers was also found.

CONCLUSION: Findings suggest the importance of creating individualized walking activity plans for dyads, incorporating trust and rapport-building strategies to improve sleep quality. [Journal of Gerontological Nursing, 50(8), 46-56.].


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Aged, 80 and over; *Caregivers/psychology; *Dementia/nursing/complications; *Sleep Quality; *Walking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print