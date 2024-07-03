Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the effect of walking interventions on sleep quality of persons with dementia (PWD) and their caregivers (dyads), and how different companions affect results.



METHOD: Forty-five dyads were divided into three groups: a control group and two experimental groups (one with a care attendant, one with a family caregiver). The two experimental groups engaged in 120 minutes of walking per week for 24 weeks.



RESULTS: A significant improvement in sleep quality was observed among PWD in the family caregiver group (Wald χ(2) = 4.55, p = 0.033), whereas there was no improvement in the care attendant group. A slight improvement in sleep quality of family caregivers was also found.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest the importance of creating individualized walking activity plans for dyads, incorporating trust and rapport-building strategies to improve sleep quality. [Journal of Gerontological Nursing, 50(8), 46-56.].

