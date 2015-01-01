|
Citation
|
Pourchez J, Mercier C, Leclerc L, Forest V. Lancet Respir. Med. 2024; 12(8): e47.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39089763
|
Abstract
|
In 2024, the consumption of snortable energy powders as consumer products or dietary supplements has increased worldwide. In the last 12 months, a number of brands have successively launched commercial products globally, such as Want a BUMP, in the US market, SniffUp, in Germany, and Sniffy, in France. These powders for nasal inhalation contain well known ingredients normally found in energy drinks, including concentrated ingredients such as caffeine, taurine, ginkgo, creatine, and maltodextrin, and consumers are encouraged to sniff them directly through the nasal cavity. These various commercial products are currently unregulated but are already being sold in some convenience shops (eg, they have been sold in tobacco shops in France since the beginning of May, 2024) and are also readily accessible online. However, the overall health risks of these new consumer products are poorly documented, and they have been condemned by several media outlets and politicians.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Explosions; *Powders