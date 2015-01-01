Abstract

Noise barriers are path interventions between noise sources and human receivers used mainly along road corridors to improve the acoustic environment for affected residents. Despite their widespread use, the impact of these interventions on community perception is still insufficiently investigated. This paper presents findings from a longitudinal study evaluating the efficacy of noise barriers in three residential areas alongside highways, compared to a reference case in a relatively quiet area. Noise exposure was objectively quantified via acoustic measurements and noise modelling, while socio-acoustic surveys measured the residents' subjective response in terms of noise annoyance as well as other aspects of quality of life. While noise exposure (L(day)) decreased on average by 4.4-11.7 dBA at near-barrier points, direct reductions in pre to post-intervention noise annoyance were observed only in one case. Additionally, only in this particular case were the appraisals of the acoustic environment restored to a condition similar to low-level noise emissions (reference case). Contextual factors potentially downgrading the interventions' effectiveness are discussed, such as the history of complaints and coping, mistrust towards road authorities, high expectations, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While noise exposure reductions did not directly lead to noise annoyance decreases, an ordinal regression pooling all cases revealed that larger reductions in noise exposure were associated with a higher likelihood of residents reporting decreased traffic noise annoyance in the post-survey. No evidence was found regarding noise barriers' impact on the subjective assessment of other aspects of quality of life, such as health complaints, concentration disturbance, and sleep quality.

Language: en