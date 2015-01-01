|
Lin CC, Huang YC, Lee Y, Lin PY, Chiu NM, Hung CF, Wang LJ. J. Int. Med. Res. 2024; 52(7): e3000605241266226.
(Copyright © 2024, Field House Publishing)
39075852
OBJECTIVE: To investigate the suicide risk factors among caregivers of individuals with depression who may develop suicidal ideation due to the ongoing challenges of managing the patient's mood fluctuations.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Anxiety; suicide; depression; stress; Stress, Psychological; *Suicide/psychology; *Suicidal Ideation; *Caregivers/psychology; Anxiety Disorders/psychology/epidemiology; caregivers; Depressive Disorder/psychology/epidemiology; Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders/psychology