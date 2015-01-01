Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the suicide risk factors among caregivers of individuals with depression who may develop suicidal ideation due to the ongoing challenges of managing the patient's mood fluctuations.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study enrolled dyads of patients with depression and their caregivers from a medical centre. The assessment included a psychiatric diagnostic interview, the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, the List of Threatening Experiences, Benefit Finding Scale, Numerical Pain Rating Scale, Stigma Subscale of the Explanatory Model Interview Catalogue, Big Five Inventory-10, the Family APGAR Index and the Suicide Assessment Scale. Univariate and multivariate regression analysis were used to explore the interrelationship between the mental health of patients and caregivers.



RESULTS: Among the 125 caregivers, 60.0% (n = 75) were females. The most common psychiatric diagnoses were depressive disorders (33 of 125; 26.4%), followed by anxiety disorders (21 of 125; 16.8%) and insomnia disorder (19 of 125; 15.2%). There was a significant association between the stressful life events of depressive patients and the suicide risk of their caregivers. The severity of anxiety and depression in caregivers was significantly associated with the suicide risk among the caregivers.



CONCLUSION: A relationship may exist between the psychological well-being of patients with depression and their caregivers.

