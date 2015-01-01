Abstract

We are writing to provide feedback on the article titled "The Association Between Intimate Partner Violence and Work Thriving/Work Alienation Among Chinese Female Nurses: The Mediating Impact of Resilience".1 This study's findings possessed the advantage of 1) Providing a new perspective using a cross-sectional approach, revealing a high prevalence of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) in China. In addition, it emphasised the significance of psychological resilience as a crucial determinant of nurses' well-being in their work environment. 2) The statistical analysis involved three approaches: descriptive study and ANOVA, calculation of the Pearson correlation coefficient, and conducting a Structural Equation Model (SEM).



Nevertheless, this study had several constraints that should be considered for future research: 1) It is necessary to include in the questionnaire and discussion about the frequency of violence perpetrated by spouses (such as the number of times violence occurs per month). This topic is significant to address due to its connection with the elevated incidence of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV), which stands at 74.26%, as reported among female nurses. Therefore, employing a mixed-method approach can effectively address these limitations. 2) Marital status demographic data: 6.49% of the participants were unmarried, and 2.51% were divorced or widowed. The alignment of this data must correspond to the objective of this investigation. Given that this study focused on partner violence, only individuals who were in a relationship should fit the requirements to be included in the sample. 3) The respondents were required to answer approximately 50 items on the questionnaire. The survey had a response rate of 91.6%, with 8.4% of respondents not completing the questionnaire. This required evaluation due to the extensive questionnaire questions or since the spouse was aware of the study. This could result in carer violence, and the study did not explain how the researcher managed or accounted for this variable. 4) Despite the elucidation of the study's constraints. Nevertheless, the number of hospitals was not specified. This pertains to the utilisation of convenience sampling in this study, whether the sampling was conducted on a per hospital, and what was the number of respondents. 5) Online survey research was prone to population bias as it might not accurately represent female nurses or capture responses from individuals who participated impulsively. ...

Language: en