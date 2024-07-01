Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to evaluate the effect of virtual reality on pain in adult burn patients.



METHOD: A comprehensive systematic search was conducted on international electronic databases such as PUBMED, Web of Science, Science Direct, CINAHL, Scopus, TÜBİTAK-ULAKBİM, Dergipark and TR Dizin with keywords. This systematic review and meta-anaysis was developed using the PRISMA checklist. The risk of bias was assessed independently for each included study by using the Cochrane risk of bias tools.



RESULTS: Based on the results of systematic review it was decided to include 15 studies in meta analyses. Based on fifteen pooled studies, the estimated SMD was minus 0.62 with a 95 % CI of minus1.15 and minus 0.09 according to the results of the random effects model as recommended by heterogeneity tests. Of pooled 15 studies, 11 studies found less pain score among VR patients, while the remaining four reported higher pain score among VR patients.



CONCLUSIONS: The results show that virtual reality can be used effectively in pain management during burn care in adult patients. Since the number of studies in adult burn patients is very limited, it is recommended to conduct large-sample studies with high level of evidence including nursing interventions on this issue.

Language: en