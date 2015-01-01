SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Altenmüller MS, Poppe LA. Public Underst. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Physics in association with the Science Museum, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/09636625241262611

39082638

The motivated reception of science in line with one's preexisting convictions is a well-documented, pervasive phenomenon. In two studies (N = 743), we investigated whether this bias might be stronger in some people than others due to dispositional differences. Building on the assumptions that motivated science reception is driven by perceived threat and suspicion and higher under perceived ambiguity and uncertainty, we focused on traits associated with such perceptions. In particular, we tested the impact of conspiracy mentality and victim sensitivity on motivated science reception (as indicated by ascriptions of researchers' trustworthiness and evidence credibility). In addition, we explored the role of broader personality traits (generalized mistrust and ambiguity intolerance) in this context. None of the investigated dispositions modulated the motivated science reception effect. This demonstrates once again, that motivated science reception is a ubiquitous challenge for the effective dissemination of science and everyone seems to be at risk of it.


Language: en

personality; conspiracy mentality; motivated science reception; trust in science; victim sensitivity

