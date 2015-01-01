SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Brailsford CJ, Elston DM. Cutis 2024; 113(6): 255-257.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Quadrant HealthCom)

DOI

10.12788/cutis.1034

PMID

39082994

Abstract

Sea urchin injuries are common following accidental contact with sharp sea urchin spines. Immediate manifestations of injury include local erythema, pain, and myalgia. Failure to remove the spines from the skin may result in delayed systemic reactions, secondary infection, granulomas, and-if joint spaces are involved-inflammatory or infectious synovitis and arthritis. The majority of severe complications can be avoided if the spines are fully removed from the skin soon after injury, which can be difficult. This article aims to bring awareness to the myriad complications from sea urchin injuries as well as the mechanisms for successful spine removal.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Animals; *Sea Urchins; Skin/injuries/pathology

