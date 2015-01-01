Abstract

The electric power industry in China has experienced significant growth in recent years. Despite efforts to improve safety management in the industry, accidents still occur frequently. This study aimed to analyze the personal casualty accidents in the electric power industry from 2012 to 2021. Specific methods used include descriptive analysis, principal component analysis, and Theil index model. The results indicated that fall, electric shock, and collapse were the primary types of accidents, accounting for 59.65 % of all accidents. Accidents were higher in April and August, but lower in February. While the accident rate was relatively low on Mondays, the fatality rate was higher on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Taking into account accidents, workload, and labor, we found that Ningxia, Hainan, and Guangxi exhibited subpar levels of safety management within the electric power industry. The overall difference in the number of deaths in 31 provinces was significant in 2012 and 2016. It was significantly reduced in 2021. In terms of the proportion of intraregional and interregional differences, there were significant differences in the number of accidents and fatalities between provinces in the Central China and North China regions. This study provides valuable insights for enterprises to formulate accident prevention strategies and for the government to develop relevant policies.

