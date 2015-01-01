Abstract

Flame-retardant finishing of textile materials is crucial for ensuring human safety and mitigating fire hazards. Though various textile fibers have inherent flame-resistant properties, cotton fiber has a higher affinity to burn. This research focused on developing non-durable FR treatments for cotton-rich polyester-cotton (T/C) blended products economically, using boron-containing compounds. Because of the high melting point use of borax on T/C fabric reduces the fabric's flammability. Boric acid was also used as an auxiliary substrate and Di-sodium hydrogen phosphate dihydrate was used for its cleaning and softening properties. Borax and boric acid create a layer of char when burned and stop the flame. We used the impregnation method for this finishing process. After the chemical finish on different types of T/C fabric, we completed different types of tests like 450 flame retardant, LOI, SEM, breaking strength, drapability, crease recovery, and water vapor transmission tests, and found the desired properties. It increased the flame retardancy and crease recovery properties but the slight reduction of the fabric strength was noticed in case of excessive coating. Water vapor transmission property also reduced gradually with the increase of chemical concentration. Since the chemicals are available in the local market and lower in cost than common FR chemicals, it is more economical.

Language: en