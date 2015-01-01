Abstract

Major incidents and mass casualty events can affect people of all ages. However, when planning the response to a major incident the focus is often on adult casualties rather than children. It is essential that the needs of paediatric patients are taken into account throughout major incident planning. Whether considering equipment, staffing or surgical and critical care capacity, hospitals should meet the needs of children as well as adults following a major incident and where possible, keep families together. The new Major Incident Triage Tool introduced in the National Health Service (NHS) in 2024 has a tendency to over triage paediatric casualties and so hospitals who may be receiving children following a UK major incident must be aware of this and plan for the potential implications. This article reviews the evidence and learning from previous mass casualty events and makes recommendations for hospitals to ensure that the needs of children will be met if a major incident occurs.

