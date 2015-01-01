|
Citation
Griffes SE, Hardy NR, Gregson TJ, Brosi MW, Gardner B. Fam. Process 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
39080820
Abstract
Couple relationship education (CRE) has decades of research showing mixed results for participants. Various competing frameworks for CRE content have emerged in the development of the field, yet content has not been systematically investigated. Through an inductive content analysis of 15 different CRE programs, this study explored content themes and categories that are common across programs. Analysis found four themes throughout the programs: interactional skills, the self in the relationship, partner bonding, and relationship motivations. Categories for each theme were identified and are presented and discussed.
Language: en
Keywords
content analysis; couple relationship eduction; family life education