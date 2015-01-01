|
Citation
|
Butler MJ, Arneil C, Whitelaw AS, Thomson K, Gordon MWG, Thorburn J, Shiels D, Lowe DJ. BMC Emerg. Med. 2024; 24(1): e136.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39075337
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The current UK standard for major trauma patients is to record notes in a paper trauma booklet. Through an innovative collaboration between a major trauma centre and a digital transformation industry partner, a TraumaApp was developed. Electronic notes have been shown to have fewer errors, granular data collection and enable time stamped contemporaneous record keeping. Implementation of digital clinical records presents a challenge within the context of trauma multidisciplinary trauma resuscitation. Data can be easily accessible and shared for quality improvement, audit and research purposes. This study compared paper and electronic notes for completeness and for acceptability data following the implementation of the TraumaApp.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Trauma; Retrospective Studies; United Kingdom; Documentation; Trauma Centers; Mobile Applications; *Electronic Health Records; *Wounds and Injuries/therapy; Electronic clinical decision making; Usability