Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The goal of our study is to determine the level of Internet addiction (IA) in adolescents by utilizing the IA scale.



METHODS: We employed two tools: the IA test (IAT) and the beck depression inventory (BDI), complemented by a sociodemographic information form, to assess IA and depression levels.



RESULTS: A total of 201 participants were included. A positive correlation was found between daily Internet usage time and IAT scores (r = 0.388, p < 0.001) and between BDI scores and IAT scores (r = 0.161, p = 0.013). Females had a lower mean IAT score (63.56 ± 28.08) (p < 0.001). The BDI scores varied significantly across the groups (p = 0.004). The mean BDI scores were higher in the severe addiction group (13.53 ± 7.15) compared to the moderate (11.04 ± 6.62), mild (10.11 ± 5.38), and normal usage groups (9.28 ± 5.54). A significant difference was found in gender distribution across the groups (p = 0.001). The presence of suicidal ideation differed significantly across the groups (p = 0.002). The presence of depression showed a significant difference (p = 0.038).



CONCLUSIONS: Our study reveals a significant correlation between increased Internet usage and heightened levels of IA and depression among adolescents, with notable gender differences in IA severity.

