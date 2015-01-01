SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ilenghoven D, Ibrahim S, Mohd Yussof SJ. Cureus 2024; 16(6): e63386.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.63386

PMID

39070399

PMCID

PMC11283845

Abstract

Degloving injuries of the upper limbs, common in industrial settings, pose significant reconstructive challenges. The injury's severity dictates the approach, from primary closure and skin grafting to complex free tissue transfer. Proper preparation of both the wound bed and degloved tissue is crucial, as the degloved tissue can serve as an effective biological dressing. Furthermore, salvaging this tissue and preparing it as a full-thickness skin graft can lead to good graft take-up and healing. This case report presents a 23-year-old male who sustained a severe crush and degloving injury to his right hand from heavy machinery. Using meticulous debridement and careful preparation of the degloved tissue, we achieved optimal wound management and coverage. This case highlights the critical role of preparation technique in achieving successful outcomes and underscores the potential benefits of using the degloved tissue prior to complex reconstructive scenarios, offering valuable insights for clinical practice.


Language: en

Keywords

autologous skin; biological dressing; crush avulsion injury; degloved palm; full thickness skin graft

