Waydhas C, Hildebrand F, Liu L. Front. Med. (Lausanne) 2024; 11: e1453497.
39076766
Severe trauma is among the leading causes of death and morbidity in many age groups around the world. The chain of survival in critically ill injured patients starts on the scene, continues in the emergency department, and carries on in the first surgical phase and in the intensive care unit. The optimal care of such patients depends on both medical treatment and organizational management. Therefore, it is essential to examine both of these aspects if healthcare systems are to optimize the care of critically ill trauma patients in different parts of the world.
Language: en
emergency room algorithms; first surgical phase; global surgery; intensive care treatments; prehospital trauma care; severe trauma injury; trauma systems