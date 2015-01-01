Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Burn and scald injuries are the fourth most common type of trauma. Pediatric burns account for a high proportion of the total number of burn patients and impose a high burden on public health. Understanding the epidemiology of pediatric burns can help improve science education and reduce the incidence of burn injuries.



METHODS: This study is a single-center retrospective study. One thousand five hundred and twenty-seven pediatric burn patients admitted to our burn center from January 2016 to December 2020 were included. Demographic and epidemiological data of included patients were extracted and analyzed. The correlations of categorical data were tested by the Chi-square tests, and differences of continuous data were tested by the Kruskal-Wallis tests. A p-value of less than 0.05 was considered to be statistically significant.



RESULTS: The results showed that children under 3 years of age were most susceptible to burn and scald injuries. Burn injuries were most likely to occur in the season of winter and at the place of home. 56.6% of included patients did receive first aid measures, while 1.8% received gold-standard first aid. Clinical variables related to the severity of injuries were statistically different between patients with and without cooling measures in first aid. Linear regression models showed that emergency treatment of burns in children and adolescents was associated with outcome indicators, including number of operations, total operation duration per total burn surface area (TBSA), cost per TBSA, and length of stay per TBSA.



CONCLUSIONS: This study summarized the epidemiology and outcomes of pediatric burn patients admitted to a burn center in northern China. Adopting cooling measures in first aid can reduce the severity of injuries and reduce the burden on the medical system. Education on burn prevention and first aid measures to caregivers of children, especially preschool children, should be strengthened.

