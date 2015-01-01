Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental health disparities persistently cause inequity and social exclusion. Extensive research underpins the need to embrace the social determinants of health and facilitate network learning at various ecosystem levels. Despite valuable quality frameworks and ratified conventions, local practices which counter health inequity are scarce.



METHODS: The Dutch HOP-TR study collected health and needs of Homeless Service Users (HSU) in a rights-based, transdiagnostic, recovery framework. We assessed the survival modes and conducted a socio-ecological analysis, exploring what happened in care pathways at three ecosystem levels: individual HSU, caregiver networks, society. While documenting vital conditions for growth and citizenship, we explore major opportunities to develop 'fair space for life'.



RESULTS: Under low distress levels, prosocial behavior is prominent (32.9%). High distress levels are found with an avoidant (42.0%) or aggressive mode (24.9%). Rising distress levels give more frictions in relations, psychiatric admissions, and police-justice contacts. The distress-induced descent in the social hierarchy causes social withdrawal, alienation, and marginalization. At society level, fair conditions for growth and citizenship are challenged by the cumulative impact of distress over the HSU' lives.



DISCUSSION: This care monitor uncovers the impact of distress on caregiver interactions. The care pathways reveal that the survival strategies reflect a systematic, pervasive neglect. Unfair representations hold HSU personally responsible of their situation, disregarding the cumulative impact of environmental conditions over their lives. The diverse sources of unfairness are intrinsic to the health care system and culture. Therefore, the survival modes ask for profound culture transformations in a whole-system-whole-society approach.



CONCLUSION: Given the need for action on health equity and the social determinants of health, this paper provides an example of a dynamic care monitor. The actionable data elicit dialogs and stimulate to enrich opportunities for inclusion and growth in communities and societies.

Language: en