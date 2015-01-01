SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dimitropoulos G, Cullen E, Hews-Girard JC, Patten SB, MacPherson P, Shah J, Friese K, Wiens K, Lipton-Bos B, Vallianatos H, Szeto ACH, Ferrari M, Iyer S. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2024.2378291

PMID

39083788

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite experiencing exacerbation of mental health issues, post-secondary students may not seek help due to perceived stigma, overreliance on the self, or preference for nonprofessional supports - including peer support. This study aimed to understand peer support workers' (PSWs) perspectives regarding providing support for mental health concerns in post-secondary institutions.

METHODS: 41 PSWs were recruited from two post-secondary institutions. 17 semi-structured interviews and three focus groups were conducted. Themes were identified using a qualitative descriptive approach.

RESULTS: Three themes emerged: (1) diverse presentations and approaches to operationalizing peer support for mental health issues on campus exist; (2) peer support has core ingredients; (3) reasons why students access peer support extend beyond mental health crisis.

CONCLUSIONS: An inclusive peer support approach to mental health is needed for post-secondary students. Considerations for implementation hinge on providing standardized, foundational training to prepare PSWs for the complex mental health issues that present across services.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; peer support; Emerging adults; post-secondary students

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print