Abstract

This study analyzes 21 years of suicide trend among Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) young adults aged 18-25. Analyzing NCHS data (1999-2020) through the Joinpoint Regression, we examined temporal trends of suicide death across sexes and identified trend shifts.



FINDINGS indicate a significant and steady increasing trend in AAPI female suicides from 1999 to 2020. Alarmingly, AAPI males displayed a significant and sharp increasing trend of suicide from 2008 onwards. It is important to consider other risk factors of suicide, including cultural factors and gendered racial experiences, to understand the context of AAPI young adults' suicide patterns.

