Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road traffic accidents(RTA) are a major public health problem worldwide, accounting for almost 1.24 million deaths per year and it is the number one cause of death among those aged group 15-29 years. Even though there are great benefits from access to road transportation there also poses a great challenge in the individual's daily activities ranging from minor injury to death.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the magnitude and outcome of road traffic accidents among patients admitted in Dessie Town Governmental Hospitals, Northeast Amhara, Ethiopia, 2022.



METHODS: A five-year hospital-based retrospective descriptive cross-sectional study design was conducted among 377 road traffic accident patients admitted to Dessie Town Governmental hospitals. Data were collected by simple random methods based on patient chart reviews from June 7/, 2022 to May 23/ 2017 using a checklist adapted from the WHO standard hospital-based road traffic accident questionnaires after obtaining consent from the concerned authority. EPI-Data software version 7.2 for data entry and SPSS version 25 for statistical analysis were used. Descriptive and inferential statistics were used. Statistical significance was declared at a p-value of < 0.05 with an adjusted odds ratio (AOR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI) in the final multinomial logistic regression model.



RESULTS: The magnitude of road traffic accidents was 59%, using of logistic multi nominal logistic regression we found results such that, road traffic victims who had unstable vital signs at admission (AOR = 6.4,95% CI; 2.5-16.6), didn't get prehospital treatment (AOR = 9.3,95% CI; 4-20), and severe injury (AOR = 9, 95% CI;7-15.4), had a Glasgow coma scale of 3-5 (AOR = 5.2,95% CI; 1.4-20) were found predictors for death were as unstable vital signs at admission (AOR = 3.79,95%CI;2.1-6.8), Doesn't get prehospital treatment (AOR = 2.8, 95% CI; 1.4-5.7), Hospital stay for one to two months duration (AOR = 6,95% CI;2.3-15), and greater than two months duration (AOR = 6.5,95%CI;2.5-17) were found predictors for disability among road traffic victims.



CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS: Road traffic accidents constitute a major public health problem in our setting and contribute significantly to excessively high morbidity and mortality. Unstable vital signs at admission, Client doesn't get prehospital treatment, severely injured client, and had a Glasgow coma scale of 3-5 were found predictors for death were as an unstable vital sign at admission, Client doesn't get pre-hospital treatment, Hospital stays for one to two months duration, and greater than two months duration were found predictors for disability among road traffic victims.

Language: en