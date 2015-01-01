Abstract

Self-neglect is a recognised form of abuse affecting individuals across the lifespan. Gaps are evident within current data to support its prevalence; thus, it is considered to be an under-researched and under-reported phenomenon. Evidence suggests that there are multiple risk factors which contribute to self-neglect and sources recognise it leads to poorer health outcomes. Specialist Community Practitioner District Nurses (SCPDNs) deliver care across a diverse demographic and continuously assess risk for individuals in complex environments leading and managing the care of individuals who self-neglect. It is therefore essential that SCPDNs are equipped with the knowledge and skills required to therapeutically assess the health needs of this patient group and lead on the coordination of care. This article aims to explore the subject of self-neglect as a public health concern and appraise the role and responsibilities of the SCPDN within community nursing practice.

